Maker (MKR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.18 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $2,914.36 or 0.04797880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and $130.18 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00260701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00097521 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

