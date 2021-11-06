Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

TSE:MG opened at C$103.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$100.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.39. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$73.24 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$31.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 8.8599996 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.25.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

