Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
TSE:MG opened at C$103.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$100.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.39. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$73.24 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$31.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.
Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 8.8599996 EPS for the current year.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.