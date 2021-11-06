Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MGLN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 253,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,383. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magellan Health stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

