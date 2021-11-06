Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MDGL stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 191,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,830. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.