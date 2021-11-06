Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $519,000 Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $209,000.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vine Energy stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.