Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 774 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after acquiring an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Bruker by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.