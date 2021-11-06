Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,128 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

