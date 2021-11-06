Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,548 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

MGE Energy stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

