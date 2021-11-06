Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,300 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 44.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 10.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 11.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

