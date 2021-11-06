Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,186,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

