Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $326,000 Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $770,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

