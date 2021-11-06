Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 727.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

