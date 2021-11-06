Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.72 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.72 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.35.
In other Macquarie Group news, insider Jillian Broadbent sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$198.67 ($141.91), for a total value of A$99,335.00 ($70,953.57). Also, insider Michael Coleman 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
