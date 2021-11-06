Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.72 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.72 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.35.

In other Macquarie Group news, insider Jillian Broadbent sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$198.67 ($141.91), for a total value of A$99,335.00 ($70,953.57). Also, insider Michael Coleman 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

