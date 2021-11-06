MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 518 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTSI opened at $73.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.