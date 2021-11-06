MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 518 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MTSI opened at $73.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $76.92.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
