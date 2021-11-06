M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

