Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 264,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.31% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

