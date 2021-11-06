Lument Finance Trust (LFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 87,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,438. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LFT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

