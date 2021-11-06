Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumen Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $171,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

