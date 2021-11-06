Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,854,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.89% of Lumen Technologies worth $133,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

