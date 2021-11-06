LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “
Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $360.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
