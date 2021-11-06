LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $360.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.