LPL Financial LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

