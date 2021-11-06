LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $31.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

