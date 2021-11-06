LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $841,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

