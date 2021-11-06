LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,482 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -131.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.