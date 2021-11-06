LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,442 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 85.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 112.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

Bandwidth stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.67. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

