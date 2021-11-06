LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,902 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The business had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,400.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,059 shares of company stock worth $159,786. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

