Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.96

Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.96 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 40.50 ($0.53). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 36.90 ($0.48), with a volume of 372,990 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £270.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.07.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.