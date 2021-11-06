Lotto (LOTTO) Trading 87.2% Higher Over Last Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Lotto has traded 87.2% higher against the dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $47.51 million and $5,982.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

