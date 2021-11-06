Loopring Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 122.3% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $980.64 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00261639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097455 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,130,570 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

