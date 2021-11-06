Loop Capital Increases The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $78.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.10.

TKR opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

