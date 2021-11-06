Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.170-$27.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 billion-$67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,058. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $380.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

