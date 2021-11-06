LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LKQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. LKQ has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

