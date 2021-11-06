LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,144. LKQ has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

