LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

RAMP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

