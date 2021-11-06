LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Debora B. Tomlin Sells 3,600 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.