LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.