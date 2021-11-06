Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $29.30. Livent shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 13,455 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LTHM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -348.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

