Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.34

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 34965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Livent by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

