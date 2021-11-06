Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.34

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 34965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.
A number of brokerages have commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Livent by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
