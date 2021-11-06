Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

NYSE:LYV opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

