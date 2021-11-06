LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.