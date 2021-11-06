LiquidApps Market Capitalization Tops $9.98 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $16,198.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

