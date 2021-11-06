Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LIN. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €285.63 ($336.03).

ETR LIN opened at €287.80 ($338.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 52 week low of €187.95 ($221.12) and a 52 week high of €278.65 ($327.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €265.40 and a 200-day moving average of €254.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.92.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

