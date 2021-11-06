Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LINC opened at $7.09 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

Several research firms recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

