Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$124.43.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$90.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$49.33 and a one year high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

