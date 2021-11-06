Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $125.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $190.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.86.

LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a PE ratio of -90.18. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

