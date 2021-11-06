Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $137.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

