Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

