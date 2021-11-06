Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $103.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $121.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,765. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 180,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 62,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

