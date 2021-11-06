Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $1.79 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00002923 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $229,435.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

