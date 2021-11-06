Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.420-$1.540 EPS.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,184. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $422.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCUT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,631 shares of company stock worth $390,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.